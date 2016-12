Over 12,000 spectators packed the gym at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes last week for the Slam Dunk to the Beach high school basketball tournament. With the continued success of the tournament, the Delaware Sports Commission has announced that the tournament will return again in 2017. Teams from across the country take part in the 3-day tournament which showcases the future of basketball up close with many of the nation’s top recruits taking part.