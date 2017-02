With the fourth World Baseball Classic drawing near, the Kansas City Royals organization is well represented in the tournament. The parent affiliate of the Wilmington Blue Rocks will have 11 players on WBC rosters, including players that once took the field at Frawley Stadium. Danny Duffy, Eric Hosmer, Salvador Perez, Mauricio Ramos and Jake Kalish all find their names penciled on their country’s roster for the tournament which begins March 6.