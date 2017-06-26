Slovakian prime minister wants review of Italy-Germany match

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) The prime minister of Slovakia wants UEFA to review a match between Italy and Germany at the Under-21 European Championship in Poland.

Germany lost to Italy 1-0 in its final group match, sending both teams to the semifinals of the three-group tournament. Slovakia, which finished second in its group, could have advanced if Germany had earned at least a draw.

In a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said the result of the Italy-Germany match was ”a farce.”

Fico said he hopes Ceferin will order a review of the game and UEFA will create rules that would prevent something similar from happening at future tournaments.