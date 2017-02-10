Small Business Caucus In Georgetown

If you’re looking for ideas or just to talk to someone about your small business, then you’ll want to be in Georgetown in March. The House Small Business Caucus will be at the Sussex County Association of Realtors on Park Avenue for a luncheon Wednesday, March 1. Small business Co-chairs Quinn Johnson, Danny Short and Mike Ramone will be on hand to talk with you about your small business. The meeting begins at noon. /If you wish to attend, send your RSVP to Stephanie.Mantegna@state.de.us. The next meeting after this will be at Legislative Hall in Dover on Thursday, March 16 at 11:30 a.m.