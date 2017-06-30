Small plane crashes near California airport, 2 injured

A small plane crashed on a California freeway on Friday just before 10 a.m., injuring two people, fire officials said.

John Wayne Airport confirmed a Cessna 310 aircraft crashed on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa at 9:35 a.m.

@KFIAM640 plane crash just shy of John Wayne airport on 405 pic.twitter.com/pxZD0ZGjEd — Jeff (@ChewyHooey) June 30, 2017

The two people injured were the only two passengers on board, a John Wayne Airport spokeswoman told Fox News.

Omg a plane just crashed on the 405 pic.twitter.com/WQHAPYxMxS — K H (@melokai7) June 30, 2017

The 1975 Cessna was en route from Palm Springs to John Wayne Airport.

Cessna 310 aircraft landed on the 405 freeway short of the runway at 9:35 am. Airfield is closed to arrivals. Ck airlines for arrival info. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) June 30, 2017

The twin-engine, six-seater aircraft was flying near the airport when it came “just short of the runway,” the airport said.

The airport previously halted arrival traffic but it has since reopened. Departing flights were not affected. The freeway is closed in both directions near the transit hub.

Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz said the two people injured were taken to the hospital by a helicopter and their injuries are unknown.

Videos and photos from witnesses near the scene showed a plume of black smoke billowing into the sky.

