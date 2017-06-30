Small plane crashes near California airport

A small plane crashed on a California freeway on Friday just before 10 a.m., officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many passengers were on the plane, if there were any injuries or what may have caused the crash.

John Wayne Airport confirmed a Cessna 310 aircraft crashed on the 405 Freeway in Orange County at 9:35 a.m.

The plane was flying near the airport when it came “just short of the runway,” the airport said. 

The airport said it was “currently closed to arrivals but departing flights are not affected.” The freeway is closed in both directions near the transit hub.

Videos and photos from witnesses near the scene showed a plume of black smoke billowing into the sky.

