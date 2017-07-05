Smart move for the Golden State Warriors to sign Nick Young? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Eric Davis, Eddie House and Jason McIntyre joined the show to discuss if the Golden State Warriors signing Nick Young was a smart move.
