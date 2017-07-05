Eric Davis, Eddie House and Jason McIntyre joined the show to discuss if the Golden State Warriors signing Nick Young was a smart move.

More Speak for Yourself Videos Smart move for the Golden State Warriors to sign Nick Young? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Are Odell Beckham Jr’s antics keeping the Giants from committing long-term? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Will this be the final season of the Bill BelichickTom Brady era? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Can Dak Prescott and the young Cowboys handle Super Bowl expectations? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Is Kevin Durant taking less money an issue for Adam Silver and the NBA? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Gordon Hayward to the Celtics is more than just about threatening the Cavs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF More Speak for Yourself Videos »