Smash Mouth is in a one-sided Twitter fight with Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors blew a huge lead Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, and during the fourth quarter Draymond Green erupted on superstar teammate Kevin Durant.

Green was upset that Durant took a long three-pointer instead of running a pick and roll play, and the next day Durant told reporters that he fully agreed with Green. Still, many fans were taken aback by the manner in which Green voiced his concerns – including Smash Mouth. In a series of tweets that have since been deleted, Smash Mouth ripped Green for bossing Durant around and told him to go join the Lakers.

Green never responded, and Smash Mouth eventually backed down.