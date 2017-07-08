Smith belts another homer for Las Vegas

Though currently 86th on MLBPipeline.com’s Top 100 Prospects list, the 19-year-old Acuna has proved to be among the sport’s top prospects while ascending the Minors at an impressive pace in his first fully healthy season.

Acuna spent the first month of the season in the Florida State League, where he batted .287/.336/.478 in 28 games for Florida. He’s been even better in the Southern League, with a .325/.374/.507 line, eight home runs and 18 stolen bases in 54 games.

Overall, Acuna is heading to Miami at a high point in a season that’s seen him hit .312/.361/.497 with 11 home runs and 32 steals in 82 games across two levels.

The rest of the best performances from top prospects Friday

• No. 16 overall prospect Willy Adames (Rays’ No. 1) hit a solo home run in the first inning that proved the difference as Triple-A Durham shut out Toledo, 1-0. It was the seventh homer of the season for the 21-year-old shortstop, who’s batting .357 with 15 extra-base hits in 34 games since June 1.

• No. 19 overall prospect Nick Senzel (Reds’ No. 1) is heading to the Futures Game on a high note after he extended his hitting streak to nine games with a solo home run. The 22-year-old is batting .308 with two homers through 15 games for Double-A Pensacola after an impressive first half in the Florida State League.

• No. 52 overall prospect Dominic Smith (Mets’ No. 2) stayed hot for Triple-A Las Vegas as he homered for the second straight day while tallying multiple hits for the fourth time in his last five games. He’s having a monster first half in the Pacific Coast League with a .330 average, 12 home runs and 58 RBIs through 87 games.

• On the same day he was named MLBPipeline.com’s No. 100 overall prospect, Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres’ No. 5) used a perfect night at the plate to help power Class A Fort Wayne past Lansing, 6-4. The 18-year-old shortstop reached based in each of his four plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a solo home, a triple, two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot. The home run and stolen base were his 12th and 15th this season, respectively, and he’s now tripled in three straight games for the TinCaps.

• Phillies No. 9 prospect Dylan Cozens moved into first place on the International League home run leaderboard behind a two-homer game for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 23-year-old outfielder hit solo shots in the fourth and eighth innings to finish 2-for-3 with three runs scored. He’s gone deep 21 times this season after pacing the Minors with 40 home runs in 2016.

• Cubs No. 17 prospect Isaac Paredes connected on two home runs and matched his season high with four RBIs in Class A South Bend’s win against Dayton. He also scored three runs in the contest, which he finished 2-for-4. He’s hit seven home runs while posting a .261 average in 73 games.

• Dodgers No. 18 prospect DJ Peters pushed his California League home run total to 19 as he homered for the sixth time in his last six games for Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga. The 21-year-old outfielder is hitting .413 with 12 extra-base hits and 13 RBIs during his current 12-game hitting streak.

• Astros No. 20 prospect Ronnie Dawson slugged a pair of solo shots in a 3-for-3 performance for Class A Quad Cities. The 2016 second-rounder has hit 10 home runs in 76 games this season, giving him 17 homers in 146 career games.

• Mariners No. 23 prospect Pablo Lopez set a pair of career highs as he recorded nine strikeouts in eight innings en route to his fifth win for Class A Advanced Modesto. The 21-year-old righty allowed one earned run on two hits — one being a solo home run by Aramis Garcia (Giants’ No. 13) with two outs in the first inning — while generating 11 ground-ball outs and throwing 61 of his 87 pitches for strikes.