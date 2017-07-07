Smith drives in six for Las Vegas

The multi-homer game was Nunez’s first this season and the fifth of his career. He last accomplished the feat on July 7, 2014, while playing for Class A Advanced Stockton in the hitter-friendly California League.

Nunez, 23, is faring better this year in his second tour of the Pacific Coast League, as he’s now batting .260/.322/.570 through 81 games after posting a career-worst .228/.278/.412 slash line, albeit with 23 homers, in 2016.

The rest of the best performances from top prospects Thursday

• No. 10 overall prospect Brendan Rodgers (Rockies’ No. 1) connected on his first Double-A home run, a two-run shot in the first inning that accounted for all of Hartford’s offense. The 20-year-old shortstop would later add his first Double-A double before finishing 3-for-4. He’s batting .226 through 13 games in the Eastern League after a torrid first half in the California League in which he paced the circuit in all three triple-slash categories, at .400/.419/.700, while collecting 84 hits in 48 games.

• No. 24 overall prospect Kevin Maitan (Braves’ No. 2) recorded his first career multi-hit game with a 2-for-4 effort in the Rookie Gulf Coast League. One of those hits was a double, another career-first for the 17-year-old, switch-hitting shortstop. Overall, he’s gone 4-for-9 at the plate while hitting safely in all three games.

• No. 26 overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays’ No. 1) went deep for a second straight day in Class A Lansing’s loss against West Michigan. The home run, a solo shot in the third inning, was the 18-year-old third baseman’s seventh this season, and he’s slashing .316/.409/.480 after going 1-for-4 on Thursday. He’ll suit up for the World Team in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game this Sunday.

• No. 52 overall prospect Dominic Smith (Mets’ No. 2) plated a pair of runs with each of his three hits for Triple-A Las Vegas en route to a career-high six RBIs. After beginning the game 0-for-2, the 22-year-old first baseman fueled a late-inning comeback as he connected on a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning before delivering key singles in both the seven and eighth to finish 3-for-5. He’s batting .328 this season with 11 home runs, 23 doubles and 57 RBIs in 86 games.

• No. 61 overall prospect Matt Manning (Tigers’ No. 1) completed a career-high six innings in a tough-luck loss for Class A Short Season Connecticut. Throwing 54 of his 88 pitches for strikes, the 19-year-old righty allowed two unearned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three. The ninth-overall Draft pick in 2016, Manning owns a 1.65 ERA with 18 strikeouts through four starts.

• No. 99 overall prospect Luiz Gohara (Braves’ No. 10) hurled 6 2/3 strong innings, allowing one earned run five hits en route to his longest start for Double-A Mississippi. The 20-year-old southpaw compiled six strikeouts against three walks while throwing a season-high 106 pitches (67 strikes). Gohara has pitched to a 2.72 ERA while racking up 41 strikeouts in his first 36 1/3 Double-A frames.

• Mariners No. 3 prospect Nick Neidert pitched seven scoreless innings for Modesto to lower his ERA to 2.86, the best mark among active hurlers in the Class A Advanced California League. He scattered four hits, struck out six and generated 12 ground-ball outs in the outing to improve to 8-3 in 17 starts this season.

• Cardinals No. 6 prospect Harrison Bader homered for a third straight game to give Triple-A Memphis an early lead in their win against Round Rock. With 17 home runs through his first 82 games this season, the 23-year-old outfielder is set to blow past his career-high total of 19 homers, which he achieved last season in 131 games.

• Tigers No. 10 prospect Sandy Baez tossed five scoreless innings to pace Class A Advanced Lakeland in a shutout over Dunedin. He scattered four hits while walking one and striking out three. The 23-year-old righty has been on a roll since the calendar flipped to June, as Thursday’s performance gives him a 1.30 ERA with 45 strikeouts over his last 34 2/3 innings (seven starts).

• Phillies No. 15 prospect Adonis Medina added to his impressive strikeout total as he punched out nine over seven innings, while allowing one earned run on seven hits and one walk, in a victory for Class A Lakewood. The 20-year-old righty has 90 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings (10.8 K/9), good for a fourth-place tie among South Atlantic League pitchers.

• Cubs No. 29 prospect Preston Morrison recorded his first win of 2017 in his 15th start for Double-A Tennessee. The 23-year-old righty tossed six innings of one-run ball while scattering three hits and striking out seven. Though his ERA sits at 4.77, Morrison has allowed one or fewer earned runs in two of his last three turns for the Smokies.