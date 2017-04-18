Smith hits walk-off homer in Las Vegas

Stevenson actually had an opportunity to add to his impressive line when he batted in the top of the 13th inning, though Hartford opted to intentionally walk the Senators’ leadoff hitter. He would come around to score on a double later in the frame, providing Harrisburg with an important insurance run. He scored four runs in the contest, matching his total from his previous nine games.

Ryan McMahon also had a memorable game for the losing Yard Goats. The Rockies’ No. 8 prospect set career highs with five hits and six RBIs, ultimately finishing a double shy of hitting for the cycle. He knotted the score at 12 apiece with his third home run of the season, a game-tying, three-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, and tallied singles both in the 12th and 13th innings to finish 5-for-7.

McMahon, 22, is batting a robust .413 through 11 games to begin the season, and he now paces all Eastern League hitters with 14 RBIs.

Together the two teams combined to score 30 runs on 30 hits in a game that required five hours, 35 minutes to complete.

The rest of the best performances from top prospects Monday

• No. 59 overall prospect Dominic Smith walked it off for Triple-A Las Vegas with a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning. The deep fly was the second of the season for the (Mets’ No. 2 prospect), who’s now batting .395 after going 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored on Monday.

• No. 92 overall prospect Jeimer Candelario (Cubs’ No. 4) hit his third home run and drove in two runs to increase his Minor League-leading RBI total to 18. Mark Zagunis and Victor Caratini — the Cubs’ No. 6 and No. 12 prospects — each hit their first home run of the season and combined for seven RBIs, though it wasn’t enough to keep Triple-A Iowa from falling to Round Rock, 10-9.

• No. 97 overall prospect Ronald Acuna’s (Braves’ No. 7) solo home run in the top of the ninth inning accounted for the lone run in Class A Advanced Florida’s 2-1 loss against Fort Myers. It was the 19-year-old’s first home run of the season after he went deep four times in 42 games last season in what was an injury-marred campaign.

• Athletics’ No. 14 prospect Dakota Chalmers entered in relief in the fifth inning and proceeded to strikeout 10 (a new career high for the right-hander) of the 13 batters he faced over four one-hit innings in Class A Beloit’s extra-inning loss against Kane County. The 2015 third-rounder allowed six earned runs in six innings across his first two turns for the Snappers.

• Astros’ No. 19 prospect Ronnie Dawson enjoyed his first multihit game of the season, going 3-for-6 with a triple, a double and two RBIs as Class A Quad Cities hammered Burlington, 15-1. Jake Rogers (No. 22) also collected three hits, including his first home run, in the rout, while right-hander Jorge Alcala (No. 29) tossed five scoreless innings of one-hit ball to pace the River Bandits on the mound.

• Cardinals’ No. 8 prospect Jack Flaherty was outstanding once again for Double-A Springfield, tossing 7 2/3 scoreless frames against Midland to record his third win in as many starts. The 21-year-old righty allowed just two hits, walked one and struck out nine in the outing, throwing 63 of his 99 pitches for strikes. He owns a 0.42 ERA through 21 1/3 innings for the Cardinals, with 19 strikeouts, two walks and nine hits allowed.

• Mariners’ No. 4 prospect Andrew Moore recorded his first win of the season, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, as Double-A Arkansas defeated San Antonio, 3-1. The earned run allowed by the 22-year-old right-hander was his first in three starts. He’s posted a 0.47 ERA over 19 innings in the span, during which he’s complied 16 strikeouts against just three walks and nine hits.

• Rangers’ No. 4 prospect Ronald Guzman connected on his second home run and drove in four runs to help power Triple-A Round Rock past Iowa. The 22-year-old first baseman finished 3-for-5 at the plate to improve his average to .391 through 12 games.

• Tigers’ No. 7 prospect Michael Gerber went 4-for-5 on Monday to extend his hitting streak to seven games for Double-A Erie. One of those hits was his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning, and he also picked up his third stolen base in the contest. With the four-hit performance, Gerber improved his average to from .237 to .302.

• Twins’ No. 26 prospect Lachlan Wells retired the first 13 batters he faced en route to tossing seven scoreless innings as Class A Advanced Fort Myers edged Florida, 2-1. The 20-year-old righty scattered three hits and fanned eight while finding the zone with 68 of his 91 pitches. Wells, who pitched for Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic, owns a 0.64 ERA and a 17-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 innings (three starts) this season.