Smith homers, but Harvey out of sync vs. Phils

Mets right-hander Matt Harvey allowed seven hits, four runs, three walks and one home run in just four innings. He posted an 11.28 ERA (28 earned runs in 22 1/3 innings) in six appearances this month.

Harvey allowed a two-run homer to Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco in the second inning to erase an early 1-0 lead. The Mets rapped across 10 hits — the same amount as the Phils — but could only muster two runs. Mets rookie Dominic Smith homered for the second consecutive game, bringing his home run total up to nine. Second baseman Jose Reyes also went deep, ripping a solo homer to right in the first inning against Phillies right-hander Ben Lively, who allowed two runs over six innings.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Harvey drops the ball: Harvey already allowed one run to score in the third inning when he balked to score Nick Williams from third base, handing the Phillies a 4-1 lead. It was the first balk of Harvey’s career.

Insurance runs: Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro and second baseman Cesar Hernandez each hit solo home runs against Mets reliever Hansel Robles in the sixth inning to give the Phillies a four-run lead. Alfaro’s impressive jack left his bat at 107.6 mph and traveled a projected 423 feet to left-center field, per Statcast™. It was the rookie’s fifth home run of the season. Hernandez’s homer just reached the stands in right field, and was his ninth long ball of the season.