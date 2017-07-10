Smith makes Pipeline Team of the Week

Here’s our complete Prospect Team of the Week:

C: Mitch Garver, Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A)

(Twins’ No. 14 prospect)

7 G, .321/.367/.929, 10 R, 2 2B, 5 HR, 8 RBIs, 2 BB, 8 K

Garver paced all prospects last week with five home runs while seven of his nine hits went for extra bases. The 26-year-old backstop did most of his damage on Sunday, when he connected on three homers for the second time in his five-year career. Through 59 games, Garver, with his 12 homers, has already matched his total from 2016.

1B: Dominic Smith, Las Vegas 51s (Triple-A)

(Mets’ No. 2 prospect)/(MLB No. 52)

7 G, .419/.438/.903, 9 R, 3 2B, 4 HR, 12 RBIs, 1 BB, 3 K

Smith put up big numbers for Triple-A Las Vegas last week as he led all Top 30 first basemen in runs scored, hits (13), home runs, RBIs and total bases (28), while hitting safely in six of his seven games. He started his week with his first multi-homer performance in nearly a year, and several days later the 22-year-old first baseman set a career high with six RBIs in a game against El Paso.

2B: Nick Solak, Tampa Yankees (Class A Advanced)

(Yankees’ No. 18 prospect)

7 G, .346/.433/.654, 5 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 4 BB, 7 K, 1 SB

Solak earns a spot on the PTOW for the second time in three weeks after he hit safely in six of seven games while scoring one run in five different contests. A second-round Draft pick in 2016, the 22-year-old second baseman has had no problems adjusting to the Florida State League, evidenced by his.306/.406/.459 line, 24 extra-base hits and 44-to-56 walk-to-strikeout ratio through 81 games.

3B: Rio Ruiz, Gwinnett Braves (Triple-A)

(Braves’ No. 22 prospect)

7 G, .333/.355/.700, 4 R, 2 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBIs, 1 BB, 4 K

Ruiz’s 12 RBIs were a product of three big games in which the 23-year-old third baseman recorded three, five and four RBIs, respectively. The five RBIs marked a season high for Ruiz, who capped his impressive week by connecting on a pair of home runs Sunday.

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., Fort Wayne Tin Caps (Class A)

(Padres’ No. 5 prospect)/(MLB No. 100)

6 G, .421/.577/.947, 5 R, 1 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBIs, 7 BB, 6 K, 6 SB

The son of former big leaguer Fernando Tatis went 6-for-6 on the basepaths for Class A Fort Wayne last week while posting a .421 average with five extra-base hits and more walks than strikeouts. Three of those extra-base hits were triples, and they came in three straight games. Just 18-years-old, Tatis has opened many eyes in his full-season debut by hitting .276 with 13 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 83 games.

OF: Ramon Laureano, Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A)

(Astros’ No. 8 prospect)

7 G, .483/.500/1.000, 7 R, 5 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 SB

After failing to collect a hit on Monday and Tuesday, the 22-year-old Laureano caught fire and rattled off five straight multihit performances to close out his week, including a 5-for-5, three-extra-base-hit game on Sunday. That performance pushed him into the lead in both hits (14) and total bases (29) for the week, during which he raised his season average from .204 to .232.

OF: DJ Peters, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Class A Advanced)

(Dodgers’ No. 18 prospect)

7 G, .448/.500/.966, 7 R, 4 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 7 RBIs, 1 BB, 7 K, 2 HBP

Peters made headlines on Wednesday when he became the first player ever to hit two home runs in the same inning against a rehabbing Madison Bumgarner. What’s more, he hit in each of his seven games to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, during which he’s hitting .429 with a 1.386 OPS and six home runs. Overall, Peters leads the California League with 19 homers.

OF: Brett Phillips, Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Triple-A)

(Brewers’ No. 10 prospect)

8 G, .375/.432/.750, 10 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBIs, 3 BB, 7 K, 3 SB

Phillips homered in back-to-back games for the Sky Sox over the weekend to put a bow on a week in which he tied for the most runs scored and tied for second in RBIs. Though he struggled in 2016, the 23-year-old outfielder has already matched his career high with 17 home runs through 76 games, all while hitting .293.

LHP: Jay Groome, Greenville Drive (Class A)

(Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect)/(MLB No. 34)

1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 0.40 WHIP

Groome, 18, faced the minimum over five innings on Wednesday in his first outing for Greenville since he exited his season debut on April 10 with a lat injury. The 2016 No. 12 overall Draft pick threw 60 pitches (38 strikes) in the outing, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Including his final rehab start in the New York-Penn League, Groome has yielded one hit while fanning 13 in his last 10 innings.

RHP: Lucas Giolito, Charlotte Knights (Triple-A)

(White Sox No. 4 prospect)/(MLB No. 28)

1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K, 0.57 WHIP

After struggling in his previous start, Giolito rebounded to fire a two-hitter and strike out 10 on Saturday, his second seven-inning shutout of the season. The double-digit strikeout performance was Giolito’s second of the season and continued a trend that’s seen the 22-year-old right-hander miss more bats since the calendar flipped to June. He owns a 3.88 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 51 innings over his last 11 turns for the Knights.

RP: Joe Jimenez, Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A)

(Tigers’ No. 5 prospect)

0-0, 1 SV, 0.00 ERA, 4 G, 4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 0.43 WHIP

Jimenez struck out half of the 16 batters he faced last week courtesy of multiple strikeouts in three of his four appearances for Toledo. The 22-year-old righty has been outstanding lately, with a 0.00 ERA, 12 strikeouts and three hits allowed in his last 8 2/3 innings spanning eight appearances.