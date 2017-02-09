Ten years after the death of Anna Nicole Smith, her mother has a message for Larry Birkhead.

“I wanna be part of Dannielynn’s life,” Virgie Arthur said in an interview of her estranged relative. “It’s not fair to her, not to know her mother’s side of the family, it’s not fair.”

Arthur, 65, says she hasn’t seen the 10-year-old since 2010 and is convinced that she will reach out eventually — most likely to the dismay of her father.

“One day you will have problems with her,” Arthur warned. “Although you’ve never let us be a part of her life, we’re still here and one day she will come to find us.”

Recalling that Anna Nicole was very curious, she added, “Dannielynn will be too.”

Birkhead was awarded custody of Dannielynn after a highly publicized legal battle, months after her mother had died on Feb. 8, 2007, at 39.

According to Inside Edition, Birkhead — who is raising his daughter in Kentucky — claims that Arthur is welcome to get in touch.

“If Anna’s mom wants to see Dannielynn, she knows how to get ahold of me and she can call me anytime,” he said.

Talking directly to her granddaughter, Arthur pleaded, “I hope that one day you will come find us, baby, and you can see how your momma lived and what fun she was.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.