Smryna Man Arrested After Robbing Valero

The Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man in connection with a robbery of an area gas station that occurred Thursday night. 25-year-old Phillip Hardin was arrested after he went to the Valero gas station on DuPont Parkway just after 9 p.m. and made his way to clerk, saying he was robbing the store. The clerk ran to the back of the store without giving him the money. Hardin ran from the store, but was held until police could arrive. Hardin is charged with attempted robbery and is being held on $6,000 bail.