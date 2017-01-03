Smyrna Car Theft On The Rise

Over the weeks in December, the Delaware State Police have seen an increase in car thefts all across Smyrna. These thefts have particularly occurred in the Sunnyside Road and Sheridan Lane areas. At least a dozen car have been broken into over to the course of the last few weeks, as suspects have stolen purses, electronic devices and money. In most cases, the cars were parked in the victims’ driveways, but not locked. The State Police urge you to lock your doors and windows at night and do not leave any valuables in the car. You should also leave outdoor lights on in the driveway.