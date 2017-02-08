Smyrna Prison Assault

More problems are arising at the Smyrna Prison. Just a week after the hostage situation took place, an inmate assaulted two officers. The inmates were yelling, and one particular inmate would not stop. When ordered to his cell, he said he was, “Taking one of you with me.” He braced himself against the door so he couldn’t be restrained. When an officer approached, the inmate punched him in the face. The officer suffered a cut on his nose and forehead and bruising on his eye. The inmate continued to fight until more officers could control him. No word has been released yet on his punishment.