Snap Counts: Redskins-Eagles (2017 Regular Season, Week 1)

Check out this week’s snap counts for the Washington Redskins in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Offense (63 plays):
Defense (68 plays):
Special Teams:
Notes:
- Outside of four plays in the second half when Trent Williams briefly exited the game with an ankle injury, Washington’s first-team offensive line played the contest together.
- Jordan Reed, meanwhile, led all tight ends and wide receivers in snaps with 55. Reed had been dealing with a toe injury that sidelined him for the duration of training camp, but he played Sunday and tallied five receptions for 36 yards.
- Josh Doctson, meanwhile, logged 20 offensive snaps in his return to regular season action but was not targeted.
- At the running back position, Rob Kelley (33) and Chris Thompson (30) were the only ones to see offensive work. Samaje Perine appeared on 10 special teams plays while Mack Brown was inactive.
- In his first NFL start, Deshazor Everett played 67 of Washington’s 68 defensive snaps and recorded seven tackles.
- Pro Bowler Zach Brown and Mason Foster appeared on every defensive snap, as the inside linebacker duo combined for 21 tackles.
- First-round pick Jonathan Allen led all defensive linemen in plays appeared on with 42, but the rotation was pretty even in terms of playing time. Matt Ioannidis (33), Stacy McGee (31), Ziggy Hood (29) and Terrell McClain (28) logged almost equal time on the field.