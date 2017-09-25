Snap Counts: Redskins-Raiders (2017 Regular Season, Week 3)

Check out this week’s snap counts for the Washington Redskins in their game against the Oakland Raiders that took place at FedExField in Landover, Md.
Offense (68 snaps):
Defense (51 snaps):
Special Teams:
Notes:
- With Rob Kelley (rib) sidelined for the first time since taking over as Washington’s starting running back last season, Samaje Perine got the start against Oakland and appeared on 30 snaps. The Redskins, of course, also used Chris Thompson (28 snaps) in different situations while Mack Brown got his first action of the season, recording 27 yards on six carries.
- Josh Doctson once again saw an uptick in appearances on the offensive side of the football, as the second-year TCU product tallied 36 snaps and recorded a 52-yard touchdown.
- Defensively, Will Compton got the start at Mike linebacker but it was Martrell Spaight who appeared more frequently alongside Zach Brown. Spaight would record nine tackles on 46 defensive plays.
- And for the defensive line rotation, Matt Ioannidis had his number called the most against the Raiders after Jonathan Allen was the leader for defensive line snaps the first two weeks.