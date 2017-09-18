Snap Counts: Redskins-Rams (2017 Regular Season, Week 2)

Check out this week’s snap counts for the Washington Redskins in their game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Offense (71 snaps):
Defense (50 snaps):
Special Teams:
Notes:
- For the 18th consecutive regular season game, Kirk Cousins took every single offensive snap as the quarterback led a unit that dominated time of possession. The Redskins ran 21 more offensive plays than the Rams.
- After not appearing on offense last week, rookie running back Samaje Perine appeared on 26 offensive snaps in place of an injured Rob Kelley. He finished the afternoon with 67 rushing yards on 21 carries.
- Josh Doctson also saw an increase in offensive snaps, as the second-year wide receiver appeared on 29 plays but was targeted just once.
- Defensively, Jonathan Allen continued to be the most active defensive lineman as the rookie finished the day with 29 snaps. He recorded one tackle and a quarterback hit.