Snapchat crime: Mugging suspects post their faces on social media

Colorado police are using Snapchat to find a group of suspects who allegedly attacked and robbed a man, then posted videos on the social media platform showing their giddy faces.

Ryan Coupens told Fox 31 six men attacked him as he was waiting for his Uber ride in downtown Denver early Sunday morning.

“I don’t remember anything after getting hit in the back of the head,” Coupens told the news station. “I have a huge lump.”

Coupens recalled waking up more than an hour later with his keys, watch, wallet, $700 in cash and his new iPhone stolen.

The men used the stolen credit cars Sunday afternoon at Walgreens, then posted videos on Coupens’ account laughing about the attack, he said.

Denver police are using the videos to identify the suspects in Coupens’ case.

