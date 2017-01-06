Maryland State Police News Release

Snow Emergency Plan for Somerset County, MD

January 6, 2017

Somerset County, MD: The Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack will activate the Snow Emergency Plan for Somerset County at 2 A.M. on Saturday, January 7th, 2017. The plan will remain in effect for the duration of the inclement weather which is scheduled to hit the lower eastern shore of Maryland.

What the Snow Emergency Plan means for motorists:

Vehicles traveling on highways designated as snow emergency routes must be equipped with chains, snow tires or all season radials.

Special hauling permits for commercial vehicles are not valid.

Law enforcement can clear abandoned vehicles left on the road or on the shoulder. These vehicle will be towed to a local tow lot until picked up by the owner.

A parking ban is imposed on all Snow Emergency Routes during a snow emergency. Vehicles parked on designated Snow Emergency routes are subject to removal.

If any additional information is requested please contact your local State Police Barracks.