Snow Information & Plans for Various Towns

Winter Storm Warning from 1am Saturday until Sunday
- Ocean City officials discourage travel during the storm
- OC-SHELTER: St Peter’s Lutheran Church at 103rd Street on Coastal Highway in Ocean City will open as a cold weather shelter for homeless Worcester Countians from 5p to 7a Friday through Monday morning. Guests will receive a hot evening meal, a safe place to sleep and breakfast.
- Selbyville – requesting residents to not park on the streets – snow emergency in effect.
- Snow Emergency Plan for Worcester County – 2am. All vehicles must have snow chains or snow tires, parking on snow emergency routes is banned – cars left on shoulders will be towed.
- Georgetown’s Snow Emergency Plan goes into effect at midnight – parking restrictions will apply on designated snow emergency routes. Click here for more information
- Princess Anne – Somerset Avenue and Mt. Vernon Road are Snow Emergency routes – no parking will be in effect on those roads. Abandoned and or parked vehicles on those routes will be towed at owner’s expense.