Snowstorm blamed for 30-vehicle pileup on Connecticut highway

I-91 southbound after a multi-vehicle crash in Middletown Saturday. (Connecticut State Police)

Connecticut state police responded Saturday to reports of a nearly 30-vehicle pileup on a highway near Hartford.

A snowstorm that was predicted to bring up to 8 inches of snow to the area was being blamed for the crash at exit 21 in the southbound lanes of I-91 in Middletown.

Police said no one was seriously injured. The pileup involved at least 20 cars, three tractor-trailers and a tanker.

I-91 was shut in both directions from exit 20 to exit 25 after the accident, MassLive.com reported.

Police snapped photos of the crash aftermath and posted them on Facebook and Twitter.

