Not well versed in the art of social media, but want to become more tech savvy? Then head down to the Cottage Café in Bethany Beach on Monday, February 20, to learn the basics for popular social media sites, such as Facebook and Twitter, in order to stay connected with your family and friends. This class is taught by Michael and Padraig Loftus, and is free to all. The class runs from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and will include a free continental breakfast.learn