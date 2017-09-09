Social Recap: Washington Redskins Kickoff Concert

Visit Vanish Brewery on 9/9 for #Redskins/Pepsi ’17 Kickoff! Free performances, @1stladiesoffb, Santana Moss & more: https://t.co/upBbraYnII pic.twitter.com/gPuHIKoWGf
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 6, 2017
In celebration of the 2017 season, the Washington Redskins and Pepsi co-hosted a Kickoff Concert on Saturday featuring country artists Michael Tyler and CMA Vocal Duo Nominee, LOCASH at Vanish Brewery in Leesburg.
Alumni players Santana Moss, Chris Samuels and the First Ladies of Football were all in attendance, getting fans excited for the season opener Sunday.
Here’s a look at the day through social media.
#Redskins greats Chris Samuels & Santana Moss signing for fans at the 2017 @pepsi Kickoff Concert! #PepsiFootball #HTTR pic.twitter.com/lTuU53i5sr
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 9, 2017
Chris Samuels, @LOCASHmusic, @MichaelTyler93 & Santana Moss hanging out before 2017 @pepsi Kickoff Concert at Vanish Brewery! #PepsiFootball pic.twitter.com/iU1wZaIh8a
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 9, 2017
.@LOCASHmusic & @MichaelTyler93 performing in their new #Redskins jerseys! #HTTR #PepsiFootball pic.twitter.com/X9JJhItznq
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 9, 2017
Gettin ready for some #PepsiFootball! About to hit the stage at @Redskins rally @vanishbeer. Thanks @Pepsi! #iHeartRadio #TheyWinYouScore
— LOCASH (@LOCASHmusic) September 9, 2017
Great to meet @Redskins Santana Moss, Chris Samuels at Kickoff Concert. @pepsi #PepsiFootball #HTTR pic.twitter.com/yNqOQcxXTO
— Jason Mollica (@JasMollica) September 9, 2017