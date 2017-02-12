Sofia Open: David Goffin v. Grigor Dimitrov finals recap

Sofia Open 2017: the men’s singles finals saw Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov take on world No. 11 David Goffin for a thrilling title showdown.

Grigor Dimitrov opened up the finals match at the 2017 Sofia Open in fine form. The Bulgarian jumped out to an early lead, taking the first three games over David Goffin.

That would not be enough to put the world No. 11 away though, as Goffin bounced back to even the set at three games a piece.

More from Lob and Smash

The 2016 champion, Roberto Bautista Agut, was defeated by Goffin in the semifinals.

Dimitrov would continue to fight throughout the first set. He would outlast Goffin, winning the back and forth and taking the first set 7-5.

The Bulgarian tennis player is off to a fantastic start in 2017. He started the year with an early title win at Brisbane and is now the world No. 13 going into his finals match with Goffin. A win would be a huge boost in momentum for Dimitrov.

Goffin started the second set on the wrong foot, falling behind Dimitrov 3-0.

The finals match at Sofia is just their third career singles meeting. Their second came weeks prior at the Australian Open quarterfinals, where Dimitrov defeated Goffin in straight sets. So far in their career meetings, Dimitrov is 2-0 versus Goffin.

Set two continued in favor of Dimitrov, who maintained his edge over Goffin. The world No. 11 did not go silently though. Putting up a fight, Goffin took four games to bring the second set to 5-4. It was not, however, enough to fend off Grigor Dimitrov who continues to remain undefeated versus David Goffin.

Grigor Dimitrov defeats David Goffin 7-5, 6-4.

The ATP World Tour continues this week with action in Rotterdam. Both Dimitrov and Goffin are scheduled to play and will see quick turnarounds after their Sofia Open finals match.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on