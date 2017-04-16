Softball player pulls off crazy behind-the-back swing for hit

Old Bridge High School (New Jersey) senior Amanda Carney registered one of the strangest hits you’ll see all year long with a bizarre behind-the-back one-handed swing.



(Warning: video is loud.)

As the pitcher was delivering the ball, Carney – who bats lefty – fluidly passed the bat behind her back to the right hand, then executed something along the lines of a leaning bunt.

(Thanks to Bleacher Report for sharing this video.)