Some Group of 5 schools reportedly interested in having their own playoff

As we prepare for the semifinals in the College Football Playoff — which will feature traditional powerhouses from Power 5 conferences — a few Group of 5 schools could be laying the groundwork for a playoff of their own.

Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier had some interesting comments on the subject in an interview with ESPN:

“It’s time to have a realistic conversation about creating a playoff for the Group of 5. Why not?”

“There is absolutely no ability for us [teams in the Group of 5] to be in that national title conversation. That’s just reality. Anyone that says we can: That’s a flat-out lie.”

The last time a team from a non-Power 5 conference won the national championship was BYU in 1984.

This season, the highest-ranked Group of 5 program are the undefeated Western Michigan Broncos of the Mid-American Conference. They will face the Wisconsin Badgers in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. And the highest-ranking Group of 5 champion is under contract to play in a New Year’s 6 bowl through the 2025 season. But it’s tough to imagine a scenario in which a Group of 5 team will ever be chosen for the College Football Playoff, though the Houston Cougars were in the conversation earlier this season when they were unbeaten with a win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Frazier outlined an eight-team playoff that would feature the Group of 5 conference champions and three at-large teams.

There obviously are countless factors that would have to be resolved before such a playoff could exist. Chief among them is the willingness for each Group of 5 conference to sign off on the idea — something that the ESPN report notes doesn’t have much support at this point.