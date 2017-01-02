Some Of The Building Blocks Are Here

It isn’t just Carson Wentz

It’s not a coincidence that the Eagles went 5-1 with Lane Johnson on the field. He is a dominating right tackle and the Eagles sorely missed him during his 10-game suspension. During that span, they found out that rookie Halapoulivaati Vaitai is a promising young player for the future, and they learned a lot of good things about rookie Isaac Seumalo . So, the Eagles have a good situation up front offensively. There are some questions, of course, and the Eagles will sort through them, but the picture is a strong one for the Eagles from tackle to tackle at the line of scrimmage offensively.

FLETCHER COX

Yes, the numbers were down for Fletcher Cox playing in the four-man front after his breakthrough 2015 in the 3-4, but Cox is still a dominating defensive tackle who offensive blocking schemes much account for. Cox has a hugely bright future in front of him and the Eagles will continue to add and build around his many talents up front. Don’t let the numbers fool you: Cox is a tremendous player who has the respect of everyone in the game. He changes football games up front.

BRANDON GRAHAM

“I missed too many sacks this season,” Brandon Graham said on Monday. “That’s something I need to do better with next year.”

Maybe that’s true, but Graham sure made an impact. He played with great energy off the edge and he played with force. Graham is in the prime of his career as he soon turns his attention toward 2017. Great defenses have threats off the edge and Graham commands double teams and constant attention.

ZACH ERTZ

After suffering a misplaced rib in the opening-day win against Cleveland, Zach Ertz missed two full games and took a few weeks to really get back into the groove in the offense. But since early November, Ertz was fantastic with 65 receptions in the final nine games of the season. Anybody waiting for Ertz to become a week-in and week-out focal point in the offense needs to wait no longer. Ertz and Wentz have a terrific connection and trust and Ertz really delivered in the second half of the season.

It wasn’t just a “December thing.” Instead, it was a half season of outstanding play from Ertz, who will remain a consistent part of the passing game moving forward.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Eagles have smartly locked up the core of the kicking game, and they can look forward to more great punting from the ageless Donnie Jones , consistent play from kicker Caleb Sturgis , who nailed 35 of 41 of his field goals, and a consistent threat in return man Darren Sproles . Plus, long snapper Jon Dorenbos is signed, and expected to make a full recovery from his wrist injury.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp commands the respect of his room, and the players love the way he relates to them. There is every reason to think the Eagles should continue to win on special teams.