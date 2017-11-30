Somerset County school buses go high-tech

School buses in Somerset County Public Schools are going high tech. New tracking devices are being installed on all the district’s buses, allowing school officials to track the buses in real time. County bus driver trainer Bernard Johnson says now if a parent calls and asks about a bus running late, for example, they can pinpoint the bus’s location almost instantly. As a part of the new system, drivers will use a scanner during their pre-and post-trip inspections. After inspecting eleven safety zones around the bus, the driver will scan a nearby tag to confirm the area was checked thoroughly. The new system will also monitor the speed of the buses; installation is expected to be finished this week and the system should be online as early as December.