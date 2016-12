A fire broke out in Somerset County Monday night after an electrical problem within a bedroom of the house. The blaze started just before 6:30 on Wayman Street in Marion, and was noticed by someone walking by. It took Marion Fire Department 30 minutes to put out and caused $70,000 in damages, including $60,000 in structural damages. No injuries were reported, but the family is now displaced. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.