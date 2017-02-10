Something has to give when Sharks head to Philly

PHILADELPHIA — The San Jose Sharks can’t seem to keep pucks out of their net, allowing 11 goals in consecutive losses. The Philadelphia Flyers can’t seem to find the back of the net, scoring one goal in three straight defeats.

Something’s got to give when the two teams face off Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.

“It’s not a panic time and I don’t want to paint it like that, because it’s not,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer told CSN Bay Area following San Jose’s 6-3 loss to the Bruins Thursday night in Boston.

In their lopsided loss, goaltender Martin Jones was pulled for just the second time this season after allowing three goals on 12 shots. He’s now allowed seven goals on his last 23 shots.

“We just weren’t really sharp today,” Jones said. “I wasn’t overly sharp to start the game, and when you go down 3-1 in the first period, it’s tough.”

The Sharks’ penalty kill has also betrayed them, allowing five goals on their last 10 shorthanded situations.

That could be good news for the Flyers, whose offense has run dry. The Flyers have been outscored 6-1 in their last three games and 20-3 in their last six losses.

Captain Claude Giroux, who has two goals in his last 20 games, is taking personal responsibility for the drought.

“The bottom line is, the team’s got to be better. I’ve got to be better,” Giroux told Philly News. “Personally, I have to be better. I’ve got to play up to my standards and, right now, it’s not the case. It’s frustrating. You want to give everything you can to help the team, and that’s not the case right now.”

Giroux, who is a minus-19 in his last 24 games, is not the only Flyer struggling. Jake Voracek has one goal in his last 15 games, and Brayden Schenn has one goal in his last 10.

“You’ve got to work for your chances in this league,” said Wayne Simmonds, who scored the Flyers’ lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders Thursday night. “You can’t just hope, you’ve got to make them happen.”

The Flyers have recalled Jordan Weal from the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms and are expected to use him on a second line with Sean Couturier and Voracek. Weal leads the Phantoms and is second in the AHL with 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists).

Jones was expected to get the day off on Saturday — especially since Sharks backup Aaron Dell recorded his first NHL shutout against the Flyers on Dec. 30. But after sitting out the final two periods Thursday night, Jones, who ranks second behind Edmonton’s Cam Talbot in minutes played this season, may get the start in Philadelphia, with Dell getting the call Sunday in New Jersey.

The Flyers are expected to turn to Michal Neuvirth, who sat out Thursday night’s in favor of Steve Mason, who has now lost eight of his last 10 decisions. Neuvirth, on the other hand, has allowed just five goals in his last four appearances (2-1-1).