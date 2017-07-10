Son of former Braves player Keith Lockhart out of hospital

ATLANTA (AP) The son of former Major League infielder Keith Lockhart has headed home from an Atlanta hospital after being hit in the face with a baseball last month.

WSB-TV reports that 15-year-old Jason Lockhart suffered the injury while playing in a South Carolina baseball tournament last month. The station says Jason underwent several surgeries and was on life support at one point so doctors could monitor and contain bleeding.

His sister Sydney shared a video and picture of Jason heading home from the hospital on Facebook Sunday. She writes that her brother still has ”a lot of healing and resting to do.”

Their father played for four teams, including the Atlanta Braves, over a 10-season career that ended in 2003.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!