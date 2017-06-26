Son of former Braves player on life support after getting hit in face by baseball

The son of former Atlanta Braves infielder Keith Lockhart is on a ventilator after taking a ball to the face while crossing home plate on June 17. Jason Lockhart, 15, originally received stitches for a broken nose after an opposing catcher hit him in the face while throwing the ball back to the pitcher, but his nose began bleeding during follow-up X-rays.

A CT scan revealed a tear in Lockhart’s nose, and doctors have been working to control the bleeding ever since. On Sunday, Lockhart was taken into surgery for an endovascular embolization in an effort to address the bleeding, Sydney Lockhart, the teen’s sister, posted on Facebook.

“The surgery was a couple of hours long and Jason is now resting still on the ventilator to keep his vitals monitored and keep him comfortable,” she posted. “They will watch him for 24 hours and then he will go into surgery tomorrow to have his nose repacked and this will give them an opportunity to look back behind the packing to make sure there are no other areas bleeding. We are so tired here but hopeful.”

Lockhart has been hospitalized at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

Keith Lockhart has taken to Twitter to update supporters and send thanks for continued prayers.

“Thank you so much for all the outpouring prayers & support for Jay. It’s been rough, a few surgeries but we’re confident he’s going to be ok,” Keith tweeted on June 23.

Keith entered the MLB in 1994 and spent six season with the Braves, also counting season with the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals before retiring in after 2003.