Sonny Jurgensen Serves As Honorary Captain For Redskins' Opener

Redskins great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen served as the honorary team captain for the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though the former quarterback played 10 of his best seasons in Washington, he, of course, entered the NFL with the Eagles in 1957. After developing his skills in Philadelphia, Jurgensen had a standout year in 1963, which included a league-record for passing yards in a season and a Pro Bowl appearance. Despite Jurgensen’s success, the Eagles traded him to Washington where he built on his accomplishments.

During Jurgensen’s 18 years in the NFL, the quarterback achieved an 82.6 passing rating and earned three passing titles. The four-time Pro Bowler also logged five seasons with more than 3,000 yards, as well as 2,433 career completions for 32,224 yards and 255 touchdowns. Jurgensen’s powerful performance as a player earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

Maintaining his relationship with the Redskins, Jurgensen began to call games for Redskins Radio in 1980 and has provided color commentary on the Redskins Radio Network for 37 consecutive years.

From appearances on the field to appearances on the radio, Jurgensen has been a Redskin for more than 50 years, creating a respected presence and honorable legacy in Washington.