Sonoma 6-pack of storylines from Northern California

Everything is different when NASCAR heads to the West Coast each June for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

For a sport born in the Southeast and raised on moonshine, being in the heart of Napa Valley wine country is almost like being on another continent.

Here, the locals drink cabernet or pinot noir instead of cherry bounce or applejack and the local culture is way, way different than what you’ll find in Daytona Beach or Charlotte. Not better, not worse, but different.

That said, what Sonoma has in common with Daytona Beach and Charlotte is we’re going racing on Sunday. And it ought to be a tremendously exciting race to watch. Here are six storylines from Sonoma so far this weekend.

