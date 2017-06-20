Sonoma Raceway updates fan amenities for Toyota/Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway made a push to enhance the fan experience before the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend.
Check out the four major upgrades that Sonoma Raceway has completed for fans to experience when NASCAR heads to Northern California.
Portacool cooling stations
The California road course has added nine cooling stations throughout the track property, including the seating areas at Turns 2, 4, 7, and 9, the Ticket Pit Stop information booth and main paddock shuttle stop. The system works to relieve hot tempatures through the natural process of evaporation.
Stand-up bars
Nearly 200 feet of Humboldt Redwood stand-up bars have been added under the main grandstand and at the raceway’s new fan entertainment center, The RevZone at Turn 7. The shaded bars provide a variety of food and drink options. Also, there are 14 new redwood picnic tables under the main grandstand.
Public Address system upgrade
The public address system at Sonoma has been completely refit with improved audio quality and sound level throughout the facility. Community Professional Loudspeakers and Pacific Satellite, Inc. installed 160 loudspeakers for the 14 major seating areas at the track and the 18 additional public and competitor audio zones.
The RevZone
Finally, the track has created a brand new party zone for race fans in Turn 7. The RevZone features a 3,100-square foot permanent restroom building, shade tent with picnic tables, refreshments, an array of food options, entertainment and more.
