Sony Open in Hawaii: PGA Tour Fantasy Picks

With the return of full-sized fields, the Sony Open in Hawaii is a highlight of every PGA Tour season.

Almost as soon as the PGA Tour said hello to its annual Hawaiian swing, it’s about time to bid it farewell — this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii will be the last tournament before a lengthy string of events in the mainland U.S. Be sure to get your fill of those Aloha State vistas — we won’t be back for another 50 or so weeks.

While the PGA Tour made its full-time return at last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions, that event is always an odd blip on the radar screen for fantasy managers — there are only around 30 qualifiers each year, so lineup construction makes for a somewhat unique challenge. With a full field of 140 present at Wailele Country Club this week, we’re back to business as usual, and it’ll stay that way until the first WGC event of the year in early March. Fantasy golf as we know and love it is officially back.

Of course, the first big week of the year can be tricky. We can always take our cues from the fall events, but the lengthy six-week break affects each player differently. Some may have found another gear while working on the range, while others may have had their momentum stymied by relative inactivity — we just don’t know. For that reason, my picks for this week might give more of a nod towards course history, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore the fall results.

Without further ado, let’s get to it. Here are five solid fantasy plays for the Sony Open in Hawaii. Each player’s DraftKings salary is listed next to his name.

Justin Thomas — $10,500

This Alabama product has already picked up four top 10 finishes in the new season, including victories at the CIMB Classic in October and the SBS Tournament of Champions last week. He’s still yet to win an event against a full field of PGA Tour players in his career, but if things keep going the way they have been, that could change this week. While Thomas missed the cut at last year’s Sony Open, he managed to tie for sixth in 2015, so he knows what it takes to contend at Wailele. Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama may be in slightly better form at the moment, but Thomas can afford you more flexibility further down in your lineup.

Gary Woodland — $9,100

This Kansas native wasn’t always a regular at the Sony, but he’s surely glad to have added it to his schedule in recent years. By notching a tie for third in 2015 and a tie for 13th last year, Woodland has proven to be a great match for the course. What’s more, he showed plenty of skill in his most recent start, shooting three rounds in the mid-60s en route to a solo second at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. This week’s field at Wailele will be significantly stronger, but there’s no reason his form can’t travel — this is a guy who ranked 12th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green last season.

Pat Perez — $8,000

This Arizona State product is in a great position to contend for his third career PGA Tour victory this week. Not only is he riding a wave of three consecutive top 10s, including a win at Mayakoba — he’s also seen plenty of success at Wailele Country Club over the years, notching five top 10 finishes while missing just two cuts in 15 starts. He also ranks 21st in strokes gained: tee-to-green and 14th in birdie average on the new season, so his recent performances have been statistically supported. Add it all up, and you’re looking at the potential for some great fantasy value.

Charles Howell III — $7,800

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly a decade since Howell hoisted his last PGA Tour trophy, but the veteran has nevertheless managed to bring home some big checks during that time. Many of them have come by way of the Sony Open — with two podium finishes in the past five years, he’s a perennially dangerous player at Wailele. He’s also gotten his 2016-17 season off to a characteristically strong start, coming into this week on the back of three consecutive top 15s. With all of that to his credit, I wouldn’t have been surprised to see him with a higher price tag this week, but I’m not questioning it — I’m just investing.

Webb Simpson — $6,800

Unlike the previous four names on this list, Simpson didn’t turn many heads in the fall season, posting three top 36 finishes to go along with a missed cut. Still, his bargain bin price demands our attention this week, as does his track record at Wailele: seven-for-seven with a top 20 in each of his last three trips. He’s become known for his balky putter in these post-anchoring ban times, but a great ball striking week helped him overcome that deficiency last time around. At this price, a player of his pedigree is worthy of a flyer.

Who’s in your fantasy lineup for the Sony Open in Hawaii? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter, and keep it here at Pro Golf Now for more tips to keep you in the money.

More from Pro Golf Now

This article originally appeared on