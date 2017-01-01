Soon-to-Be Free Agent Jack Doyle Wants to Return to the Colts

According to the Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer, soon-to-be Indianapolis Colts free agent tight end Jack Doyle wants to return to the team next season:

Jack Doyle (free agent in March) says he absolutely wants to return to #Colts in 2017. “Really hard to see myself playing anywhere else.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 1, 2017

The former Cathedral High School standout is coming off a career season with the Colts, catching 59 receptions for 584 receiving yards and 5 touchdown receptions:

Jack Doyle, so damn dependable: Ranks 3rd in NFL in catch percentage (81.4%) and is tops among every tight end. Caught 57 of 70 targets. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 30, 2016

Per Pro Football Focus (subscription), he was their 15th best rated tight end overall with a +75.5 grade overall, and that was despite largely playing as the Colts 2nd-tight end behind starter Dwayne Allen.

At 6’6″, 267 pounds, Doyle won’t necessarily ‘wow’ you athletically, but he’s incredibly solid–possessing an all-round game with his ability to block and catch at a high level.

For much of the season, he’s served as Luck’s safety valve over the middle–only trailing T.Y. Hilton on the team in total receptions. With deceptive quickness, he’s incredibly reliable with his soft hands and seems to make the plays when the offense needs them the most.

Fortunately for Colts fans, it appears as though the interest in having Doyle return is mutual, as general manager Ryan Grigson recently expressed a strong desire to re-sign the 4th-year tight end this offseason–along with fellow teammate Erik Swoope:

Also, asked if Colts bring back tight ends Jack Doyle (unrestricted F.A.) and Erik Swoope (E.R.F.A.), Grigson’s response: “Definitely.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 27, 2016

Bringing back Doyle would obviously be a prudent move for the Colts, as the 24 year old tight end remains one of the offense’s core players and has developed clear chemistry with star quarterback Andrew Luck–giving the offense a great luxury when featuring two tight end sets.

The Colts need more ‘football players’ like Doyle–not less, so re-signing the young tight end should be among the team’s top priorities. However, it won’t necessarily be easy, as Doyle could find a strong market from tight end needy teams this offseason.

