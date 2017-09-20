The Orioles will compare the results of a recently taken MRI with one taken in late August before making a final diagnosis. With the O’s five games back of the second American League Wild Card and unlikely to make the postseason, the team has little reason to rush Britton back amid health concerns.

“We’re waiting on an update on Zach’s knee,” said Showalter. “We’ll look at that and see if there are any structural changes since the last time we did it. Zach wasn’t available last night and we’ll see.”

Showalter was planning to meet with team orthopedist Dr. Michael Jacobs prior to Wednesday night’s game to discuss Britton’s “rest of the season.” Britton, who is 15-for-17 in save opportunities this season, did not pitch in Baltimore’s 1-0 loss to Boston in 11 innings on Tuesday after pitching the previous two nights.

Britton has been one baseball’s premier closers since assuming the role for Baltimore in 2014, recording an AL-best high 47 saves last season. He’s been limited to 37 1/3 innings this season because of ailments with his left knee and left forearm.