Soto taken 5th in DR Winter League draft

Some of the biggest — and youngest — stars in the game are going home for the winter. The Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana, also known as the Dominican Republic Winter League, will be waiting for them when they arrive. On Thursday, the league held its annual rookie draft in front of 500 fans, family and friends in a mall lobby in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The draft, which is for players in Class A Advanced or higher, that had not been previously selected by a winter league team, was broadcast live on national television and online.