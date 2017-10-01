Source: Collins to resign, move to front office

When the Mets hired Collins as their 20th manager in Nov. 2011, they were taking a chance on a longtime baseball man who endured rocky endings to managerial stints in Houston and Anaheim. Following his resignation from the latter job, Collins spent time managing in Japan and serving as farm director for both the Dodgers and Mets. He did not believe he would have a chance to manage in the Majors again.

Even after the Mets hired him, the general expectation around Flushing was that Collins’ job was to oversee the Mets’ rebuild; he would be gone once the team became competitive. But Collins stuck around to manage New York to the World Series in 2015, guiding them to consecutive playoff appearances for just the second time in franchise history.

This year, injuries — a common theme both before and during Collins’ tenure — ravaged the Mets’ roster, robbing him of his best pitcher, hitter and reliever for large swaths of the season. By midsummer, the Mets were out of contention. By September, the prevailing assumption was that Collins, who survived much throughout his tenure, would finally take the fall for the Mets’ underperformance.

Early candidates to replace Collins include hitting coach Kevin Long, former White Sox manager Robin Ventura, current Astros bench coach Alex Cora and current A’s third-base coach Chip Hale, all of whom have ties to the organization. Because several candidates are on teams competing in the postseason, the interview process could take weeks to complete.