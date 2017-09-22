Source: Former GM Wade will not return in '18

Phillies senior advisor of international operations Benny Looper and pro scout Del Unser are retiring. Amateur scouts David Seifert and Paul Murphy will not return. It is unclear how the Phillies will fill the positions that Wade, Looper, Unser, Seifert and Murphy vacate.

Wade served as Phillies GM from 1998-2005, when the organization drafted Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Pat Burrell, Brett Myers and Ryan Madson. Philadelphia also selected Shane Victorino in the ’04 Rule 5 Draft. Since then, Wade has worked as a Padres pro scout (’06-07) and as Astros GM (’07-11). Looper joined the Phillies in November ’08 as an assistant GM before moving into his current role in January ’16.