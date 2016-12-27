Source: Lugo, Rosario to play for PR in WBC

Lugo made his MLB debut last season and jumped into New York’s injury-depleted starting rotation for the stretch run, helping the Mets make it to the National League Wild Card Game. The 27-year-old right-hander went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 games, including eight starts, with 45 strikeouts in 64 innings.

Lugo’s curveball averaged the highest spin rate in the Major Leagues — 3,318 RPM according to Statcast™ — and he also threw the single-highest spin curve ever tracked by Statcast™, a 3,498-RPM pitch that struck out the Marlins’ Xavier Scruggs on Aug. 30.

Rosario, who finished sixth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2015 after leading the Major Leagues with 15 triples, has been playing for Mayaguez in the Puerto Rican Winter League this offseason.

The 25-year-old, born in Guayama, Puerto Rico, hit .269/.295/.421 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs in 92 games for Minnesota in 2016. He played all three outfield positions.

