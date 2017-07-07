Source: Mets agree with top pick Peterson

• Mets’ Draft results

A left-handed pitcher, Peterson went 11-4 with a 2.51 ERA for Oregon this season, striking out a school-record 140 batters to finish second in the nation in that category. He walked 15 in 100 1/3 innings and was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which USA Baseball presents annually to the country’s best amateur player.

“He had just a tremendous year this year,” Mets vice president of amateur scouting Tommy Tanous said on Draft day. “He’s one of those players, one of those pitchers that you feel like every time you see him pitch, he kept getting better.”

The Mets had until 5 p.m. ET on Friday to sign Peterson.

In the month since Draft day, the Mets locked up each of their top 10 picks, including a quartet of college relievers who, combined, signed for hundreds of thousands of dollars below slot value. That allowed the Mets to allocate funds toward draftees such as Peterson, second-round pick Mark Vientos ($1.5 million) and 12th-rounder Bryce Hutchinson ($360,000).

Because Peterson threw so many innings as a junior, he is unlikely to appear much for a Mets affiliate this summer. Last year’s top pick, Justin Dunn, threw just 30 innings for Class A Brooklyn after the Mets drafted him out of Boston College.