Source: Notre Dame has found its new offensive coordinator

Memphis offensive coordinator Chip Long is set to become Notre Dame’s new offensive coordinator, a source told FOX Sports Friday. Long, who will get a three-year contract to lead the Irish offense, had also received strong interest from other Power 5 programs this winter.

In his first season at Memphis, Long led the Tigers to the nation’s No. 16 offense, averaging 39 points per game — the second-most points in school history — despite having to replace first-round NFL draftee QB Paxton Lynch and the team’s leading receiver and having only five starters returning. Over the last five games of the season, Memphis averaged over 41 points per game.

First-year starting QB Riley Ferguson broke Lynch’s single-season passing TD record with 32. More impressively, under Long the Tigers actually averaged more yards per play (6.25) this season than they did in 2015 (6.15). In games against ranked opponents this season, the Tigers averaged 6.70 yards per play — seventh-best in college football.

Prior to coming to Memphis, Long worked closely with Memphis head coach Mike Norvell at Arizona State from 2012-15. During that time, the Sun Devils averaged 37 points a game, finished with consecutive 10-win seasons (2013, 2014) and won the 2013 Pac-12 South title. Previously, Long coached on the staffs at Illinois, Arkansas and Louisville.

From 2008-09, Long coached the tight ends under then-Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino. He helped Hogs tight end D.J. Williams become the first Razorback to win the John Mackey Award.

Long, an Alabama native, is also highly regarded as a recruiter. He was honored as one of the country’s top-25 recruiters by Rivals and 247Sports in 2015. From 2012-14, Rivals listed Long as one of the top recruiters in the Pac-12.