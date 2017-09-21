The Orioles have no intention of shopping three-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado this offseason, and they have not yet determined whether they will attempt to lock up Machado long-term with a contract extension, a source told MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi.

Machado, 25, is due to become a free agent following the 2018 season. The two-time American League Gold Glove Award winner finished in the top five in AL Most Valuable Player Award voting in both 2015 (fourth) and ’16 (fifth).