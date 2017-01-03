BALTIMORE — The Orioles have agreed to a Minor League deal with Jesus Montero, according to a source, though he will be ineligible for the first part of the season. The club has not confirmed the deal.
The catcher-turned-first baseman, who spent last year with Toronto’s Triple-A Buffalo team, was suspended 50 games after testing positive for a stimulant, his second penalty for a banned substance. Because the suspension was announced in September after the Minor League season was over, it will begin in 2017.
Montero, who will not attend big league camp with the O’s, was also suspended for 50 games in August 2013 for his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal.
The 27-year-old Montero has played parts of five seasons in the big leagues, coming up with the Yankees as a catcher in 2011. He made one career start for Seattle at first base in ’14 and then appeared at first for the bulk of his 38 games for the Mariners the following season. He did not advance past the Minors last year.
Montero hit .317/.349/.438 with 24 doubles, 11 home runs and 60 RBIs in 126 games for Buffalo last year. His signing was first reported by MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman.
