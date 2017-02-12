Source: Reds expected to announce trade sending Brandon Phillips to Braves

The Cincinnati Reds are close to finalizing a deal that would send veteran second baseman Brandon Phillips to the Atlanta Braves, a source told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

The deal, expected to be completed on Sunday after Phillips is cleared medically, would send Phillips to his hometown team.

Phillips is owed $14 million in 2017, though the Reds are expected to pick up the bulk of that obligation. The move is said to be an effort for the Reds to thin out a surplus of infielders.

Source: Hurdles remain in Phillips talks between #Braves and #Reds. BP must be cleared medically. Injured left hand near end of last season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2017

Phillips injury, however, not considered major. Again, told deal is close. @ZachENQ noted hurdles. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2017

Source: Phillips trade from #Reds to #Braves expected to be done tomorrow. CIN will pay most of Phillips’ $14M salary in 2017, save some $$. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2017

Source adds: #Reds’ return will be minimal. Motivation for CIN is to clear infield logjam. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2017

There’s no word yet on who the Braves would be sending back, though the source told Rosenthal the return would be minimal.

The Braves, who tried to acquire Phillips earlier in the offseason, renewed their push after learning infielder Sean Rodriguez would miss 3-to-5 months after he and his family were involved in a scary car accident in late January.

Source corrects: Surgery for Sean Rodriguez is NOT minor. Expected to be out 3 to 5 months. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2017

